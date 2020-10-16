Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,238 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Ambarella worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 12.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Ambarella by 11.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 18.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 613,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,091,000 after purchasing an additional 96,268 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $295,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $56.41 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 896 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $47,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,336 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $230,588.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,794 shares of company stock valued at $941,362. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Cowen raised their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

