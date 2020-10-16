Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,610 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HST. Bank of America lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

