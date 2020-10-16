Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 2,275 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,872,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,971,000 after acquiring an additional 521,559 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,685,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,446,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,909,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,815.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,012,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

