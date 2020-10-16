Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,133,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,783,000 after acquiring an additional 331,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,325,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,021,000 after buying an additional 5,375,926 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,926,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,266,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,826,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,490,000 after buying an additional 2,106,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,186,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,087,000 after buying an additional 1,249,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

AZN stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

