Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 208.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VAR. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $172.00 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.66 and a 200-day moving average of $138.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total value of $1,272,788.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,501.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total transaction of $6,716,515.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,969,538.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

