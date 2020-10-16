Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

