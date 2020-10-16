Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Position Reduced by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 443,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after acquiring an additional 27,844 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $2,564,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 83,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,674,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,346,000 after acquiring an additional 724,322 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

PLD stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $109.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.12.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

