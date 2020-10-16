Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Radiant Logistics worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 33.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,885,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 980,702 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,359,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 21.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,121,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 198,025 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics in the second quarter worth about $3,014,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLGT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised Radiant Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

RLGT stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $5.94.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

