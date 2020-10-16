3,739 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $734,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $258,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average is $62.17. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

