Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,381.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $1,285,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,717,069 shares of company stock valued at $174,622,259.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. KeyCorp began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Pinterest from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.24.

Shares of PINS opened at $43.65 on Friday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of -61.48 and a beta of 1.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

