Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.64 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 88,644 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $1,898,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,450,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 151,452 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,634,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,705,723 shares of company stock valued at $105,860,881 in the last 90 days.

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

