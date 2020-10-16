HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 24,406,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,275,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,044,000 after purchasing an additional 367,038 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,551,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,793,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,733,000 after purchasing an additional 378,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,133,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,989,000 after purchasing an additional 257,707 shares during the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of HDB opened at $55.40 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

