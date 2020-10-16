Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $264,000 Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,998,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,164 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 169,233.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 508,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,575,000 after buying an additional 507,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,152,000 after buying an additional 312,165 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,298,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 22.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,185,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,306,000 after buying an additional 217,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.24.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $127.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.14. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

