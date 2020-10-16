Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 548 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.2% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 86,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 1,303.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.77.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $793,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

