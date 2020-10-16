Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $358,000 Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of BP by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 38,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 72,366 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of BP by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 23,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth about $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BP plc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

