Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 102.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 77.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 19.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $18.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.76. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $333.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.17 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 4,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $101,881.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 52,631 shares of company stock valued at $935,976 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CODI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

