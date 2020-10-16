Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 42.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 201.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 27.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 15.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $54,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,093,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $5,015,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,820,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,054 shares of company stock worth $75,563,994. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.14.

Shares of MDB opened at $269.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.85. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $272.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc
Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc
Scout Investments Inc. Sells 5,762 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc.
Scout Investments Inc. Sells 5,762 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc.
Scout Investments Inc. Sells 131,314 Shares of Centene Corp
Scout Investments Inc. Sells 131,314 Shares of Centene Corp
Scout Investments Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co.
Scout Investments Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.
Scout Investments Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Albany International Corp.
Scout Investments Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Albany International Corp.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report