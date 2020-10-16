Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 42.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 201.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 27.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 15.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $54,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,093,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $5,015,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,820,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,054 shares of company stock worth $75,563,994. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.14.

Shares of MDB opened at $269.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.85. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $272.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.