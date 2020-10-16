Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PM opened at $79.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.04. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc
Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc
Scout Investments Inc. Sells 5,762 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc.
Scout Investments Inc. Sells 5,762 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc.
Scout Investments Inc. Sells 131,314 Shares of Centene Corp
Scout Investments Inc. Sells 131,314 Shares of Centene Corp
Scout Investments Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co.
Scout Investments Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.
Scout Investments Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Albany International Corp.
Scout Investments Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Albany International Corp.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report