Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PM opened at $79.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.04. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

