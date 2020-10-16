Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Lowered by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,404.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $31.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.