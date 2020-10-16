Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 620 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $174,706,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,927,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,349,000 after acquiring an additional 563,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,490,000 after purchasing an additional 313,275 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 223,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,181,000 after purchasing an additional 219,574 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $116.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.77.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

