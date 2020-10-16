Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 163.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 767.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Argus cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.00.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 37,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.85 per share, with a total value of $408,215.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $234.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.15 and a 200-day moving average of $201.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $245.59.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

