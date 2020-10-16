Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of -76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

