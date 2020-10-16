Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 72.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 347,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 712,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

In other news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,711.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $127,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,008 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $90.97 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $93.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

