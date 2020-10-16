SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Increased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% during the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 194,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,577,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.7% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.3% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.92 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

