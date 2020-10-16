Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth $1,914,000. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Welltower by 1.6% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Welltower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 48,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Welltower by 2.2% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

