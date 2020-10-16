Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EL opened at $221.88 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $228.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.72 and a 200-day moving average of $193.69. The company has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.43.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $2,855,747.45. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

