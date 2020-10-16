Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $341.97 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $360.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.94.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

