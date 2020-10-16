Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $516,000 Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STWD. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 24,062.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,576,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 223.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,355,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,065 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2,224.0% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,402,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 754,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,255.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 458,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 424,985 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.87 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

