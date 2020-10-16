Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

