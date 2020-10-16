Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.24. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

