Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $239.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.83. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $242.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

