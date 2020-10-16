Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 493 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth approximately $5,407,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 101.2% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI opened at $94.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 101.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.90. Black Knight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.42.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Knight Equity initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $5,011,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

