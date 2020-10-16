Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 8,729 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,729 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,920,000. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,520,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,366,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,660,000 after purchasing an additional 722,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 861,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,765,000 after purchasing an additional 641,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $108.06 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.36 and a 200-day moving average of $101.60.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

