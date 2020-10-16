Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes Position in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 298.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.82. Workhorse Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Harry Demott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,163.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $61,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,869 shares of company stock worth $5,096,646 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. Cowen upped their price target on Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

