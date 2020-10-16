Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 182 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $99.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.31 and its 200 day moving average is $95.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $106.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $549,352.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,320 shares of company stock worth $2,228,026. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABC. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.