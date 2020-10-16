Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,868,000 after purchasing an additional 131,605 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,894,578.42. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,076,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,426.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,068 shares of company stock worth $9,056,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $123.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.13.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

