Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,316 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DB stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

