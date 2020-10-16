Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,631,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,627,000 after purchasing an additional 109,245 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,941,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,968,000 after buying an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,412,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,848,000 after buying an additional 1,537,563 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,063,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after buying an additional 254,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,378,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PNW. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BofA Securities lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.10.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average of $76.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

