Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Novocure were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 45.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 4.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 52.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 11.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Novocure alerts:

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $133.86 on Friday. Novocure Ltd has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $140.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,115.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVCR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Novocure in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 50,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $5,253,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,107 shares in the company, valued at $16,017,899.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $68,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,581,846.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,972 shares of company stock valued at $17,178,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.