Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 147 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Lamb Weston by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 19,484 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Lamb Weston by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 282,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,112,000 after buying an additional 50,202 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.66.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

