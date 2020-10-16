Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 48 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,942,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,750 shares of company stock valued at $29,241,243. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of O'Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.47.

Shares of ORLY opened at $469.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.56. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $487.95.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

