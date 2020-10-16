Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 55.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

BorgWarner stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,811.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,716 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Citigroup upped their target price on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

