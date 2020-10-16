Regentatlantic Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 860.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $79.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.31. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.93.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 29,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $2,240,677.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $703,530.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,005 shares of company stock worth $11,157,638. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

