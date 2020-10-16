Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $536,000 Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 94.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 26.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $167,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.