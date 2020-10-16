Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $721,600.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $182,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,046 shares of company stock worth $1,088,685. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $80.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $82.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.19.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

