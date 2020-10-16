PFG Advisors Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,710,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,195,000 after purchasing an additional 343,577 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 72,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75.

