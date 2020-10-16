PFG Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,228 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter.

ITA opened at $164.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.63. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

