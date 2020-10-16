Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $1,862,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

NYSE TT opened at $130.64 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

