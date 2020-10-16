Christopher Indermaur Purchases 200,000 Shares of Austin Engineering Limited (ANG.AX) (ASX:ANG) Stock

Austin Engineering Limited (ANG.AX) (ASX:ANG) insider Christopher Indermaur bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).
The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.13.
About Austin Engineering Limited (ANG.AX)
Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Austin Engineering Limited (ANG.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austin Engineering Limited (ANG.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.