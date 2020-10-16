Christopher Indermaur Purchases 200,000 Shares of Austin Engineering Limited (ANG.AX) (ASX:ANG) Stock

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Austin Engineering Limited (ANG.AX) (ASX:ANG) insider Christopher Indermaur bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.13.

About Austin Engineering Limited (ANG.AX)

Austin Engineering Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and supplies mining attachment products, and other associated products and services for the industrial and resources-related business sectors. It offers off-highway dump truck bodies, buckets, water tanks, tyre handlers, and other ancillary equipment.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Austin Engineering Limited (ANG.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austin Engineering Limited (ANG.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Greg Ferron Sells 20,000 Shares of Treasury Metals Inc Stock
Greg Ferron Sells 20,000 Shares of Treasury Metals Inc Stock
Christopher Indermaur Purchases 200,000 Shares of Austin Engineering Limited Stock
Christopher Indermaur Purchases 200,000 Shares of Austin Engineering Limited Stock
Square Sets New 52-Week High at $193.34
Square Sets New 52-Week High at $193.34
Michael Kauffman Sells 7,500 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Stock
Michael Kauffman Sells 7,500 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Stock
Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Albemarle to Underperform
Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Albemarle to Underperform
Insider Selling: Archer Daniels Midland Co CFO Sells 49,020 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Archer Daniels Midland Co CFO Sells 49,020 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report