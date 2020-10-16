Square (NYSE:SQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $193.34

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $193.34 and last traded at $190.62, with a volume of 48889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.93.

Get Square alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.19 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,143,728. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Square by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Square by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Square by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Square by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Square by 229,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.